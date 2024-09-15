Silver Spring family files lawsuit after woman dies in apartment complex fire

The family of a Silver Spring woman who died in an apartment fire in 2023 has filed a lawsuit against the complex.

Melanie Diaz was just 25 years old, living in the Arrive Silver Spring Apartment building when a fire broke out in February of last year. She was found dead in a stairwell.

The civil lawsuit was filed Thursday in Federal Court and accuses the building of negligence. Thursday would have also been Melanie Diaz’s 27th birthday.

A memorial to her is outside the Arrive Apartment building.

Her family has been outspoken about fire safety in apartment buildings, leading to changes in local and state law.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family who lost daughter in Maryland apartment fire takes part in emotional bill signing

"We are here today because we want to send a clear message to this building and other corporations who are doing this, who like to cut the corners and save money. I want to say you still have a chance to fix it. To fix all these issues because no money is going to replace any life," Melanie’s father, Caesar Diaz said.

The civil lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of the building, saying the smoke detector inside the apartment where the fire started was not working, that the door leading to the stairwell where Diaz was supposed to escape malfunctioned, letting smoke into the evacuation route.

Because of its age, this building was not required to have sprinkler systems but Diaz’s family believes that was an investment it should have made.

"The family is well aware that the filing of this lawsuit will not bring back Melanie, our hope, however, is that the filing of this lawsuit will send a message to apartment owners, property management companies," attorney Matthew Christ said. "When you are entrusted with the lives of hundreds of people in your building, you have to do everything possible to prevent them from a foreseeable danger like a fire."

FOX 5 made attempts to reach the building and property management company but have not heard back.

According to court documents, the building owners have not filed a response at this time.

Diaz’s death led to State and Montgomery County laws that, in part, require buildings to clearly notify residents if there are not sprinkler systems in the building.