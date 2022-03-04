Silver Spring explosion: Here’s how you can help

Several people remain unaccounted for Friday morning following an explosion and fire at a Silver Spring apartment building. The disaster happened Thursday morning around 10:30 a.m. at the Friendly Garden Apartments on Lyttonsville Road. Authorities say 10 people were taken to hospitals.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard says dozens of people spent the night at emergency shelters and about 100 people will need long-term housing solutions. A Silver Spring resident's security camera captured video of the moment an explosion tore through an apartment complex.

Authorities have yet to determine the origin or cause of the blast.

A fund has been established to help the families displaced by the fire and explosion.

The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services is also helping out by providing mental health counselors, translators and missing medication.

Here's how you can help:

https://twitter.com/RedCrossNCGC

https://mhpartners.org/