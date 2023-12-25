Silver Spring car meet-up creates chaos with fireworks and donuts in parking lot

Madness breaks out overnight after hundreds of people gather for a car meet-up in Montgomery County, setting off fireworks and doing donuts in the middle of an apartment complex on Garland Avenue in Silver Spring.

In this video that we had permission to use from MOCO PG news you can see smoke filling the air as people set off one fire after another, hundreds of them just standing in the middle of the road with cars being idle.

According to Montgomery Fire Wire, it seems that the fireworks may have caused a small brush fire at Garland Avenue and Piney branch road.

This remains an active investigation.