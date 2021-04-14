Silver alert issued for 74-year-old woman missing for nearly a week

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 74-year-old Sylvia Booker, who was last seen in the 3400 block of Hayes Street, NE on Friday.

Sylvia Booker is described as a black female with light complexion. She is 5’3" in height, 138 pounds and has white hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a yellow or white shirt and blue jeans.

She was last seen driving a red 2013 Hyundai Accent with DC Tag GF5430.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.