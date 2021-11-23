SILVER ALERT: 62-year-old woman missing from Northwest DC
WASHINGTON - Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from the District.
Authorities say 62-year-old Eva Mae Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Irving Street in the Northwest around 5 p.m. Monday night.
She is described as a Black female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 115 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes and short black hair with a gray hair line.
Eva Mae Johnson (DC Police)
She was last seen wearing a black cap with gray speckles, a gray hooded sweat jacket with the word "CREEP" on the front in multi colors, black pants, black short sleeve shirt with speckles on it and tan/brown Michael Kors loafers.
Officers say Eva may be in need of medication.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, 202-576-6768, or text to 50411.
