SILVER ALERT: 62-year-old woman missing from Northwest DC

Police are asking for help finding a missing woman from the District.

Authorities say 62-year-old Eva Mae Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of Irving Street in the Northwest around 5 p.m. Monday night.

She is described as a Black female, 5-feet-4-inches tall, 115 pounds, dark complexion, brown eyes and short black hair with a gray hair line.

Eva Mae Johnson (DC Police)

She was last seen wearing a black cap with gray speckles, a gray hooded sweat jacket with the word "CREEP" on the front in multi colors, black pants, black short sleeve shirt with speckles on it and tan/brown Michael Kors loafers.

Officers say Eva may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099, 202-576-6768, or text to 50411.

