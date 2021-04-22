Cicadas 2021 Map: Brood X starts to emerge in DC, Maryland and Virginia

A 'tsunami of cicadas' is fast approaching as people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia begin spotting signs of Brood X emerging, with Maryland serving as the epicenter, according to experts.

This brood is poised to emerge from the ground for the first time in 17 years.

Cicada 2021 Map:

Courtesy of the United States Forest Service

Scientists at Virginia Tech say that as many as 1.5 million cicadas will emerge per acre as they infest the region.