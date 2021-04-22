Expand / Collapse search

Cicadas 2021 Map: Brood X starts to emerge in DC, Maryland and Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Are cicadas here already

If you think you've already seen some cicadas in your yard, you very well may have.

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 'tsunami of cicadas' is fast approaching as people across D.C., Maryland and Virginia begin spotting signs of Brood X emerging, with Maryland serving as the epicenter, according to experts.

This brood is poised to emerge from the ground for the first time in 17 years. 

Cicada 2021 Map:

Courtesy of the United States Forest Service

Courtesy of the United States Forest Service

Scientists at Virginia Tech say that as many as 1.5 million cicadas will emerge per acre as they infest the region. 

 