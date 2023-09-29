Shutdown, but not shut out: Things to do in DC during a government shutdown

Many attractions in the district could close for an unpredictable amount of time as the federal government inches closer to a shutdown. Here are some things to do in D.C. in the case of a government shutdown.

Memorials:

Eye-catching monuments like the Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and WWII Memorial will remain open to the public during a shutdown. While restrooms and gift shops will probably close, the photogenic structures will be open for admiration.

Arlington National Cemetery:

Arlington National Cemetery will stay open in case of a shutdown. They will also continue the changing of the guard at the tomb of the unknown soldier.

ARTECHOUSE:

The Beyond the Light exhibit at ARTECHOUSE is an indoor activity that will stay open for business in case of a shutdown. FOX 5 took a field trip to the exhibit to learn more.

Washington National Cathedral:

The freshly installed stained-glass windows at the National Cathedral will be on full display, even during a shutdown. The new windows illustrate themes of racial justice.

O Museum In The Mansion:

The O Museum in Northwest will stay up and running during a shutdown- and so will its Halloween decorations! To learn more, check out FOX 5’s field trip to the museum.

Take A Walking Tour:

Appreciating the beauty of D.C. doesn’t always require an inside look. A walking tour of the city is a great way to learn and explore all that D.C. has to offer, even if the federal government shuts down.