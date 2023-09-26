Preparing for a government shutdown: What federal employees need to know

Sunday, October 1st is looming over federal employees who may not know what the future holds.

Here are some of the predictable variables that federal employees can plan to see if a budget does not pass.

Expected vs. Furloughed

Expected employees will continue to work during a shutdown. Furloughed employees will receive a notice of the decision to furlough, according to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

Neither sect of employees will be paid until the shutdown is over.

Expected employees can take paid leave during a shutdown. They can request time off as usual or be placed on default furlough status.

Furloughed employees cannot take paid leave, and any planned time off will be canceled.

Can federal employees apply for unemployment insurance?

Furloughed employees are eligible for unemployment benefits. They must file for unemployment insurance based on where they work rather than where they live.

Unemployment benefits vary based on location. D.C. employees can apply for unemployment compensation immediately if the government shuts down.

Based on office location, federal employees may be eligible to receive differing amounts of compensation:

Washington, D.C.: Up to $444 per week

Maryland: Up to $430 per week

Virginia: Up to $378 per week

Can federal employees travel during a shutdown?

Furloughed employees cannot take paid leave and any planned time off will be canceled. Work travel is expected to cease at most agencies.

What changes for retired federal employees?

Retired federal employees will still receive annuity payments as usual. If a federal employee expects to retire on a date during a shutdown, they will receive interim annuity payments.

Where can I go for more information?

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has dozens of contingency plans for federal employees listed on its website .

