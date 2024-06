A shooting at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill, Maryland has left two people suffering injuries.

Police are actively investigating a shooting in the area of 5211 Boydell Ave, Oxon Hill 20745 on Saturday, June 15 around 11:14 a.m.

No word on the number of suspects involved in this incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for more information and updates.