Shots fired, strike bus shelter at Anacostia Metro station

D.C. police say someone fired gunshots near the Anacostia Metro station, which sent a bullet piercing through a pane of glass at a bus shelter.

A police spokeswoman said the shots rang out just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

According to Metro, Metro Transit Police officers are working with D.C. Police to review surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle.

No one appears to have been hit.

On Friday, police say someone shot a man about a tenth of a mile from the same Metro station.

Police told FOX 5 that 30-year-old Taboris Johnson, of Southeast, died after a gunman shot him on Sheridan Street Southeast.