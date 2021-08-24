Shots fired into apartment leave 3 hurt in Fredericksburg

Authorities say three people were hospitalized after shots were fired into an apartment late Monday in Fredericksburg.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wicklow Drive.

Police say an unknown shooter fired into a woman’s apartment striking three people inside. Officers say two of the victims were found at the scene and transported to a hospital. The third victim transported themselves to the hospital. All three are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericksburg Police Department at 540-373-3122.