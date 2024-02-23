Expand / Collapse search

Shots fired during armed robbery of DC jewelry store in Northwest

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in Northwest.

Police responded to the area of 1100 block of Connecticut Avenue for the report of an armed robbery at a jewelry store around 12:57 p.m. According to pictures, it appears multiple shots were fired at the front windows of the Tiny Jewel Box store. 

The store sells a wide selection of vintage jewelry along with Rolex watches.

No word on the number of suspects or any injuries. 


 