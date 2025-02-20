Shots fired during armed robbery in Montgomery County neighborhood, police say

Montgomery County police are investigating after an armed robbery led to shots being fired in a quiet residential neighborhood.

A Neighborhood Shocked

The Area:

Neighbors who live in the community in Cloverly, Md., say they were frightened by the experience.

The neighborhood holds several single-family homes and many children live in the area. Parents say they are concerned about their safety after what happened in the 15200 block of Center Gate Drive around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday.

What Happened?

What Police Say:

According to police, there was an armed robbery before shots were fired. A car was hit by a bullet and had to be towed away as evidence.

Montgomery County police remained on scene throughout the neighborhood Wednesday night, working to find any potential witnesses and trying to look for surveillance video as they investigate the crime.

No one was hurt, but police say they are searching for a Dodge vehicle with dark tinted windows.

Call With Tips:

Anyone with information on the incident should call Montgomery County Police.