Shots fired at Dick's Sporting Goods in Wheaton

Published  April 8, 2025 10:30am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FILE - The sign of Dick's Sporting Goods is seen at Monroe Marketplace in Pennsylania. (Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

WHEATON, Md. - Police are searching for a man who opened fire at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Wheaton, Maryland. 

Timeline:

Officers were called to the Dick's Sporting Goods in the 111000 block of Veirs Mill Road Monday night around 9:36 p.m. after reports of gunfire. 

A man fired multiple shots into the sporting goods store before running away, investigators say. The scene was quickly secured by officers. 

What's next:

No injuries were reported, and authorities say  there is no active threat to the community. 

Police have not released a suspect description. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: This story includes information from Montgomery County Police. 

