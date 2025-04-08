Shots fired at Dick's Sporting Goods in Wheaton
WHEATON, Md. - Police are searching for a man who opened fire at a Dick's Sporting Goods store in Wheaton, Maryland.
Timeline:
Officers were called to the Dick's Sporting Goods in the 111000 block of Veirs Mill Road Monday night around 9:36 p.m. after reports of gunfire.
A man fired multiple shots into the sporting goods store before running away, investigators say. The scene was quickly secured by officers.
What's next:
No injuries were reported, and authorities say there is no active threat to the community.
Police have not released a suspect description.
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: This story includes information from Montgomery County Police.