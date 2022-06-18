Shots fired at Tysons Corner Mall Saturday, police say

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Tysons Corner Mall Saturday, according to police.

According to Fairfax County Police, several shots were fired inside the mall around 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Police said a fight broke out between a small group at the mall, and during the fight, a man pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Police said there are no reports of injuries or an active shooter.

Officers at the scene are searching the mall looking for suspects involved. The mall will be closed for the remainder of the day Saturday as police investigate the incident.

They are also assisting anyone who sheltered in place at the mall, and asking them to stay in place until officers come to assist.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.