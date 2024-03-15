Expand / Collapse search
By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:58AM
Shots fired at officers from vehicle in southwest DC: police

Authorities say shots were fired at officers from a vehicle Friday morning in southwest Washington.

WASHINGTON - Authorities say shots were fired at officers from a vehicle Friday morning in southwest Washington.

Officials say officers were in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just after 7 a.m. when gunshots rang out.

No officers were struck, and no injuries were reported.

Police are looking for a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee with Virginia tags ULS1721.

Roads in the area remain closed while police investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.