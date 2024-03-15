Shots fired at officers from vehicle in southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say shots were fired at officers from a vehicle Friday morning in southwest Washington.
Officials say officers were in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue just after 7 a.m. when gunshots rang out.
No officers were struck, and no injuries were reported.
Police are looking for a 2015 gray Jeep Cherokee with Virginia tags ULS1721.
Roads in the area remain closed while police investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.