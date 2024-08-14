Shooting victim seeks help at DC firehouse; 2 others found wounded nearby

Authorities are investigating after three people were shot in northeast Washington late Tuesday night.

D.C. police were called to the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue around 11:40 p.m. where they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say that minutes later, a third victim, an adult male, was located at a nearby firehouse with gunshot wounds believed to be connected to the same shooting.

All three victims were transported to nearby hospitals for injuries considered non-life threatening. All three are expected to survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The investigation is continuing.