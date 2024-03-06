Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured at apartment complex in Forestville

A man is dead, and two others are in the hospital Wednesday night after gunshots erupted inside an apartment building in Forestville.

Officer Austin with the Prince George's County Police Department said that they received a call reporting the triple shooting around 8:45 p.m.

The officers who were dispatched to the apartment building in the 700 block of Donnell Drive found one man dead in a stairwell, and two other men suffering from what they described as "non-life-threatening injuries."

Police tape has been wrapped around a portion of the parking lot in front of one of the buildings in the complex, and crime scene investigators are at the scene.

FOX 5 spoke with community members who were desperate to find out exactly what happened in their building Wednesday night.

So far, the department has not released any details about suspects they are looking for in connection with the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.