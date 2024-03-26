Shooting suspects run into Navy Yard apartment complex: police

US Capitol Police are on the scene of a Navy Yard apartment complex, after reports of shooting suspects fleeing police.

According to authorities, officers spotted a vehicle that was connected to a previous shooting that occurred in D.C. Officers say the individuals spotted near the vehicle ran into an apartment complex along the 800 block of New Jersey Avenue, Southeast.

The Metropolitan Police Department and US Capitol Police are working together to find the suspects who ran from police.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.