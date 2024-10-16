Suspect in fatal shooting hospitalized after car chase, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office says

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A suspect is in custody after a shooting led to a car chase that ended in Charles County.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began in Lexington Park and then went into Charles County.

Authorities say the shots were fired around 11:50 a.m. in the 46000 block of Rosewood Drive and a 25-year-old woman was the victim. She has since been pronounced dead.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the chase, the Sheriff’s Office says, but the suspect was taken to an area trauma center with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect remains in custody. There is no word on his current condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says more details will be released as the investigation continues.



