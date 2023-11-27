A man was shot Monday near the Milk & Honey restaurant in Dulles, and now the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is searching for the gunman.

Details are limited at this time. The sheriff’s office hasn’t revealed what led up to the gunfire erupting at the Dulles 28 Centre, but when deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds in his neck and torso.

Shooting near Milk & Honey restaurant in Dulles leaves 1 man injured

Authorities said that the victim is currently in stable condition and undergoing surgery at a local hospital.

At this time, his name and age haven’t been released.

It's unclear whether the man who was shot is an employee at one of the businesses in the shopping center, but FOX 5 did see deputies inside Milk & Honey as well as a group of people who seemed concerned.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Shooting near Milk & Honey restaurant in Dulles leaves 1 man injured

A mother and daughter walking by said they’d never heard of violence unfolding in this area.

"Of course, I am so scared. We just arrived to have dinner together," the mother said. "It was supposed to be a great day because I am celebrating her for the great grades she got. When we arrived, we heard there was a shooting. We got so scared and tried to leave as soon as possible."

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.