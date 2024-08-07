Shooting near bus stop in Oxon Hill leaves 1 man in critical condition

A man is in critical condition Wednesday, following a shooting in Prince George’s County.

The incident occurred near Deal Drive and Kennebec Street in Oxon Hill, where several shots were fired around 6:20 p.m.

Residents in the area, including those in nearby apartment buildings, reported hearing the rapid gunfire. One resident described ducking down out of fear that a bullet could penetrate a window and injure someone inside.

Prince George’s County crime scene investigators were seen placing yellow markers near shell casings, taking pictures, and collecting evidence at the scene.

The shooting happened near a playground and a Metro bus stop.

After the incident, medics transported a man from the scene to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Prince George's County Police officials said the shooter got away. Meanwhile, people in this neighborhood are concerned about their safety.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact Prince George’s County Police, either directly or anonymously.