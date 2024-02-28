Shooting in Landover townhome community leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A shooting in a townhome community in Landover left one person dead, and at least one more injured Wednesday night.

Corporal Washington said the Prince George's County Police Department received a call reporting the gunfire just before 9:30 p.m.

When officers got to the residence in the 6900 block of Stansbury Lane, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

First responders pronounced one person dead at the scene while the other person was taken to a hospital with what they described as "non-life-threatening" injuries,

Detectives are now trying to piece together why the shots were fired and who pulled the trigger.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



