One dead in shooting at elementary school track meet near former DC high school

One man is dead after a shooting near an elementary school track meet at a former DC high school, police say.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE around 1:56 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The location is by the closed Springarn High School in Northeast D.C.

Police say that only one victim is suffering from gunshot wounds.

An elementary school championship track meet was happening nearby at the time of the shooting.

DCIAA released a statement to parents and families saying that all students and staff were physically safe and accounted for.

Local perspective:

Springarn High School closed at the end of the 2012-2013 school year due to low enrollment.

The Springarn campus is set to become the new home of the DC Infrastructure Academy.

