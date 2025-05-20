Expand / Collapse search

One dead in shooting at elementary school track meet near former DC high school

By
Updated  May 20, 2025 3:10pm EDT
Top Stories
FOX 5 DC
FULL VIDEO: DC police provide an update on a shooting near elementary school track meet

FULL VIDEO: DC police provide an update on a shooting near elementary school track meet

Officials say one man is dead after a shooting near an elementary school track meet at a former DC high school.

WASHINGTON - One man is dead after a shooting near an elementary school track meet at a former DC high school, police say.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE around 1:56 p.m. for reports of a shooting. The location is by the closed Springarn High School in Northeast D.C. 

Police say that only one victim is suffering from gunshot wounds. 

An elementary school championship track meet was happening nearby at the time of the shooting. 

DCIAA released a statement to parents and families saying that all students and staff were physically safe and accounted for.  

Shooting near DC elementary school track meet

Shooting near DC elementary school track meet

Officials are investigating after a shooting happened near an elementary school track meet in Washington, DC.

Local perspective:

Springarn High School closed at the end of the 2012-2013 school year due to low enrollment. 

The Springarn campus is set to become the new home of the DC Infrastructure Academy. 

This is a developing story. Stay Ahead with FOX 5 DC. 

Top StoriesWashington, D.C.NortheastNews