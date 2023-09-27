Shooting at Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station: 2 Injured, suspect in custody

The gunman suspected of shooting two people at the Addison Road-Seat Pleasant Metro Station Wednesday afternoon is currently in police custody.

Officers from the Seat Pleasant Police Department are still at the scene of the shooting, investigating what took place near the buses, and why.

The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. near the bus bay.

A spokesperson for the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority told FOX 5 that the two victims have been taken to a hospital, and are believed to be in a "non-life-threatening" condition.

While there is no impact to train service, WMATA says the F14 bus is experiencing delays.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.



