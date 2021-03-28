Shocking video shows deadly DC Uber Eats carjacking by teen girls

Graphic new video shows the moment two teenage girls allegedly carjacked a 66-year-old Uber Eats driver this week in Southeast D.C. before speeding away and crashing, leaving the victim for dead near the wreckage.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers

You can also hear some of the last words spoke by the driver, Mohammad Anwar, who shouts "This is my car!" as he is being robbed Tuesday.

RELATED: Two teen girls accused in deadly attempted carjacking near Nats Park

The suspects then hit the gas while Anwar is still hanging on the driver's side door.

The car sideswipes a nearby metal barrier and light pole, causing the open driver’s side door to violently slam into Anwar’s body.

Advertisement

The car then races down the block and out of sight, turning a corner on to N Street SE before you hear a crash.

The video then shows both girls jump from the wrecked vehicle, and Anwar face down on the sidewalk.

Anwar picked the suspects up at the Navy Yard Metro station around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and drove them near Nationals Park before the struggle began.

The girls, said to be 13 and 15 years old, were allegedly armed with stun guns.

The teens are charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. Their next court date is Wednesday, March 31.

Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant and father of three. Loved ones say he immigrated to the United States to build a better life for his family.

He lived in Springfield, Va. A GoFundMe page for Anwar's family had raised more than $530,000 as of Sunday afternoon.

RELATED: DC mayor takes heat for sharing 'preventing auto thefts' video after Mohammad Anwar's death