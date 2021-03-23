Two teen girls accused in deadly attempted carjacking near Nats Park

DC police sources tell FOX 5's Lindsay Watts and Evan Lambert that a homicide investigation is currently underway after two teen girls allegedly tasered a man in a botched carjacking that ended in a crash near Nationals Park on Tuesday.

Sources say the man was dragged and killed in the 1200 block of Van Street, SE. Police say he was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

One of the sources tells FOX 5 the girl's ages are 13 and 15.

