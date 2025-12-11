The Brief Fired UM football coach Sherrone Moore will not appear in court on Thursday. Moore was taken into custody hours after he was fired from the school for an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member. He remains lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail, court records show.



Sherrone Moore, the fired University of Michigan football coach, will not appear in court on Thursday.

According to Liz Mack, a spokesperson for the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office, the alleged incident involving Moore "remains under active investigation by law enforcement, and as a result, we do not expect charging decisions or an arraignment today."

Moore was taken into custody late Wednesday night, hours after he was terminated from his position at UM for cause. The school said he was in an inappropriate relationship with a member of the staff.

Moore remains lodged at the Washtenaw County jail, court records show.

The backstory:

Moore's termination as head coach of the University of Michigan football coach was announced by the school late Wednesday afternoon.

According to the athletic director, Moore had "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

The statement from the university did not go into details about the nature of the relationship or who the staff member was. Hours later, Moore was booked into the Washtenaw County Jail.

He was detained by Saline police before being transferred to Pittsfield Township police custody.

In response to inquiries from FOX 2 about Moore, Pittsfield Township police said it had responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road in Pittsfield Township for "purposes of investigating an alleged assault."

Their statement did not identify an individual, but said it had taken a suspect into custody.

According to their statement, "the Department has received multiple media requests for information. A suspect in this case was taken into custody. This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community."

Featured article

Zoom out:

Moore was fired days after wrapping up UM's regular season with a 9-3 record.

He led the 18th-ranked Wolverines to a bowl game berth against No. 14 Texas on Dec. 31. The two teams will play in the Citrus Bowl.

He previously served under Jim Harbaugh when the school won the NCAA championship in January 2024. After Harbaugh left for the NFL, he took over as head coach, later signing a five-year contract with the school.