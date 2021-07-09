Sheriff's Office: Man charged with raping teen in Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says a Manassas Park man has been charged with raping a teen.

According to deputies, the incident happened on June 12, in the 20000 block of Hawick Terrance in Sterling.

The teen told deputies that she met a man on social media who went by the name of Eddie Cruz. She said Cruz would give her and her friends alcohol and pot in exchange for hanging out.

She said when she met Cruz on June 12, he gave her alcohol and then sexually assaulted her in a vehicle.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as 23-year-old Eddeer Cruz Quinones. He has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of sodomy, and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Detectives believe that Cruz Quinones may have had contact with other juveniles in the area and are asking for them to come forward.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective L. Sayre of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.