Expand / Collapse search

3 adults shot while leaving funeral in Landover: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:15PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Multiple people shot while leaving funeral in Landover

According to police, three adults were shot while in a van that was leaving a funeral in Prince George's County

PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Officers are on scene of a shooting in the Landover area. 

Prince George's County Police are in the area of 7100 block Sheriff Road to investigate an afternoon shooting. Residents should expect a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues. 

Sheriff Road shooting under investigation in Landover

According to police, three adults were shot while in a van that was leaving a funeral. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information. 