3 adults shot while leaving funeral in Landover: police
PRINCE GEOREGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Officers are on scene of a shooting in the Landover area.
Prince George's County Police are in the area of 7100 block Sheriff Road to investigate an afternoon shooting. Residents should expect a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.
Sheriff Road shooting under investigation in Landover
According to police, three adults were shot while in a van that was leaving a funeral. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.