3 adults shot while leaving funeral in Landover: police

Officers are on scene of a shooting in the Landover area.

Prince George's County Police are in the area of 7100 block Sheriff Road to investigate an afternoon shooting. Residents should expect a large police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

According to police, three adults were shot while in a van that was leaving a funeral. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening at this time.

