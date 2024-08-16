Shelter in place ordered in Langley Park after shots fired at home: police

Authorities have ordered a shelter in place for residents in Langley Park after shots were fired at a home.

Police say the incident happened in the 8200 block of 17th Avenue on Friday morning around 7 a.m.

Investigators say a man is believed to be inside the residence. Other individuals that were inside the home were able to get out safely.

"Residence in the immediate vicinity are advised to shelter in place at the lowest level of their home," Prince George’s County Police said in a post to X. No injuries have been reported.

Drivers should know that due to the police presence in the area, Merrimac Drive is closed between 14th Avenue and Keokee Street. Also, 14th Avenue is closed at Quebec Street.