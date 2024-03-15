Shelter-in-place ordered at middle school in Gaithersburg following threat

A threat received Friday morning caused officials at a middle school in Gaithersburg to order a shelter-in-place.

Dr. Sofía Vega-Ormeño, the Principal Intern at Lakelands Park Middle School, posted on X that the shelter in place went into effect at 9:18 a.m. due to a threat received by school officials.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Vega-Ormeño posted an update saying that police do not believe the threat was credible, but the shelter-in-place would remain in effect as a precaution.

The incident comes one day after school officials say outdoor classes at the school were interrupted by an unidentified drone being flown over the campus.