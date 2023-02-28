All clear issued after bomb threat prompts shelter-in-place at Howard University’s WHUR radio station

An all clear has been issued after a bomb threat prompted a shelter-in-place at Howard University's WHUR radio station Tuesday.

In a tweet, the Howard University Department of Public Safety said everyone on the school's main campus is advised to avoid pedestrian or vehicle traffic near Bryant and 4th Streets until further notice.

The threat was made around 9:30 a.m. The radio station is located on the campus of the school in northwest D.C.

The all clear was issued around 10:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.