Shelter-in-place at 5 Montgomery County schools amidst police investigation
BETHESDA - Watkins Mill High School, Watkins Mill Elementary School, Montgomery Village Middle School, Whetstone Elementary School and Stedwick Elementary School are sheltering in place Tuesday, according to police.
Montgomery County police say officers located two males of unknown age suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon.
Police say there is an active and ongoing investigation. No suspect is in custody at this time.