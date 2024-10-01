‘She was like your favorite auntie’: DC woman gunned down in broad daylight

article

A woman was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Northeast D.C., and police are still searching for her killer.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. at the Hilltop Apartments along Eastern Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. The area remains cordoned off as police continue to investigate the scene, which includes part of a nearby building.

Witnesses say the woman, who has not yet been identified, was shot multiple times before running into a parking lot, screaming for help while dressed only in a white t-shirt and underwear. She died at the scene.

Police say they are looking for a suspect who was last seen driving away in a black Mitsubishi Highlander with front-end damage and Virginia tags.

Residents in the Northeast D.C. community are devastated. They described the victim as a kind and wise woman who was always friendly.

"She was a neighbor, and it's shocking. It feels surreal," said one resident who knew the victim but asked to remain anonymous out of fear. "This is an ongoing crisis that we see over and over again in our community."

"She was like one of your favorite aunties, down to earth, direct to the point in conversation. You could tell that she was God-fearing," the neighbor added.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the police department at 301-600-2102.