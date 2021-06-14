Shaw business owner demands action from city after drive-by shooting amid Pride celebration

The suspect – or suspects – responsible for firing shots in the middle of a busy Northwest D.C. street Sunday are still out there.

Witnesses say the gunman fired four or five shots while hanging out of a sunroof at 8th and Florida Avenue in Shaw – shattering glass and lodging bullet holes in cars and nearby businesses.

READ MORE: DC nail salon owner injured trying to stop customer who fled without paying

A FOX 5 crew working two blocks away heard at least four shots – all while the city celebrated Pride.

No one was hurt during the incident.

D.C. police say the dark sedan kept going west after the gunfire, heading toward 9th Street, Northwest.

READ MORE: DC lawsuit prompts gym chain to implement COVID-19 guidelines

One of the bullets hit the window pane at Gogi Yogi Korean BBQ, all while people were inside.

"I can imagine that they had to have been very scared. And how would they not be? A gunshot it doesn't get more serious than that," said Gogi Yogi Managing Partner Daniel Kramer.

Kramer decided to close Monday in order to give his employees time off after the ordeal.

Police have not indicated whether they have any leads, or if they’ve released surveillance video.

Several business owners told FOX 5, video was recorded from Takoda Restaurant and Bar.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Kramer calling for D.C. leaders to take a "holistic approach" to a violent set of incidents in the Shaw neighborhood in recent weeks.

Just blocks away, a juvenile was arrested for a suspected anti-LGBTQ hate crime at Shaw’s Tavern. In May, a man shot a mother and her 5-year-old son after an argument over a rental scooter.

Advertisement

"I'm hopeful that the mayor's office and the city council and the department of behavioral health and all government resources are martialed here," Kramer said.