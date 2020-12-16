DC lawsuit prompts gym chain to implement COVID-19 guidelines

A District gym chain has agreed to comply with COVID-19 guidelines after a lawsuit levelled by the Attorney General’s office.

Attorney General Karl Racine says his office pursued the lawsuit after people at Urban Athletic Club’s Shaw location were seen working out without masks, adequate social distancing, or using proper equipment sanitization.

Moreover, the AG’s office says, the gym misled customers by insisting that it maintained “health and safety” as its top priorities.

Customers were told to sign a waiver form saying they agreed to comply with the guidelines established by District officials. The rules were not, however, enforced, according to the lawsuit.

The AG said that although the chain also has locations in Adams Morgan and Glover Park – but prosecutors targeted the Shaw location.

The chain entered the agreement right after the AG’s office filed the suit.

“We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Urban Athletic Club wherein it will follow and enforce the District’s health guidelines, whose sole objective is to contain the spread of COVID-19 and keep District residents safe,” Racine said.

According to the AG’s office, the gym has agreed to comply with the District’s guidelines until the lawsuit has been resolved.

