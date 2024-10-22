Shakira to headline WorldPride 2025 show when world tour stops in DC

Big news for Washington, D.C. area Shakira fans! The singer announced she's going on a world tour next year -- and one of the stops is right here in the nation’s capital!

Shakira will headline the WorldPride 2025 performance at National Park on May 31, 2025 as part of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The North American tour begins on May 13, 2025 in Charlotte, N.C., and will make stops at 16 major U.S. cities including D.C., before concluding on June 30 in San Francisco.

More information and ticket sales can be found online.