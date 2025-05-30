Shakira concert canceled at Nats Park

article

Singer Shakira's concert at National Park in Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 31 has been canceled.

What we know:

The May 31 performance at Nats Park has been canceled over "complications" with Shakira's previous show in Boston, leading to delays in bringing the tour to Washington D.C.

"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am sad and heartbroken that I will not be able to be in Washingto D.C. with you tomorrow," said Shakira in a statement posted on social media. "I hope that I can come back to D.C. as soon as I am able. Meanwhile, please know that I am eternally thankful for your unconditional support."

Refunds will be issued automatically for Ticketmaster and Nationals.com purchases, according to Nats Park. For tickets purchased through a third-party, would-be concertgoers are encouraged to reach out to the point of purchase directly for refunds.