Shakers DC announces that it will close its doors on Nov. 23

The Brief The owners of Shakers D.C., Daniel Honeycutt and Justin Parker, announced on Monday that the gay bar will close this coming Sunday. In a statement posted to the bar's Instagram, which has over 9,000 followers, the owners wrote that they've been mulling over the decision for the last few months. The owners then wrote that Keaton Funk, the owner of Kiki, another gay bar in D.C., "intends to keep the space dedicated" to the LGBTQ+ community.



This Sunday, Nov. 23, Shakers will close its doors.

What we know:

In a statement posted to the bar's Instagram, which has over 9,000 followers, the owners wrote that they've been mulling over the decision for the last few months.

"After many, many difficult decisions, we ultimately decided it is time for Shakers to close its doors," the statement reads. "While we are in so many ways saddened, we are also looking forward to spending a bit more time with our three-year-old son."

"We will have more to say on a more personal level over the coming days, but we wanted to get this news out to our Shakers family as soon as possible," the statement goes on.

Shakers opened in July 2023.

‘Dedicated’ to the LGBTQ+ community

Local perspective:

The owners then wrote that Keaton Funk, the owner of Kiki, another gay bar in D.C., "intends to keep the space dedicated" to the LGBTQ+ community.

According to the post, Keaton started working in the LGBTQ+ bar scene at The Dirty Goose in 2016 before becoming its general manager three years later, where he led the bar through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This truly is a full circle moment for all three of us, and we are excited to see what Keaton brings to the space," Honeycutt and Parker's statement goes on. "Keaton will continue to open the Shakers building for private events over the winter, specifically those that have already been booked through Shakers management."

Those who are interested in booking additional private events can reach out to Keaton at info@dcwannahaveakiki.com.