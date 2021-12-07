Shady Grove, Rockville Metro stations to reopen Jan. 16 after being shut down for repairs

Metro has announced that the Shady Grove and Rockville stations will reopen on Jan. 16 after a four-month shutdown.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The stations have been closed for the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project. During the closures, Metro demolished the canopy at Rockville Station, erected a new steel canopy structure and completed customer improvements including installation of new information screens, brighter lighting and modern faregates.

In addition, Metro teams are using the shutdown to perform track repairs that will improve service reliability and enhance radio communications.

READ MORE: Metro reduced rail service to continue through end of year

The final stage of the canopy project will not be complete when the stations reopen. In January, the canopy will provide cover for customers but will remain temporarily unfinished until Metro determines the best type of exterior cladding needed to complete the project.

"Shady Grove and Rockville stations will be ready to welcome back Red Line customers for rail service on January 16," said Metro General Manager/CEO Paul J. Wiedefeld. "Our project team continues working to ensure the completed canopy meets Metro’s quality standard and provides customers with a safe and comfortable place to wait for the train."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reopening of Shady Grove, Rockville Metro stations delayed until 2022

At Rockville Station, the Park & Ride is fully repaved, new faregates are installed in the mezzanine and the Rockville Pedestrian Bridge rehabilitation is complete.

At Shady Grove Station, the platform canopy, roof and escalators are being repaired and modernized faregates are being installed.

The closure also allowed Metro to perform safety-critical work on the tracks between Shady Grove and Rockville including repairs to the signal system, track maintenance, third-rail power cable inspections and repairs and switch machine replacement.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

"Metro’s capital program is focused on maintaining and improving the system for decades to come, including our rail stations and facilities," said Wiedefeld. "We appreciate the community’s patience as we ensure our long-term plans for Rockville Station meet quality and safety standards."