Reopening of Shady Grove, Rockville Metro stations delayed until 2022

Metro has announced a delay in the reopening of Shady Grove and Rockville stations. Red Line customers can now expect the stations to reopen in mid-January 2022.

READ MORE: Rockville, Shady Grove Metro stations shutting down in the fall

Work on the project was halted to allow Metro to bring additional trains into service from the Shady Grove Rail Yard to address the railcar shortage caused by the removal of Metro’s 7000-series fleet.

Additional materials issues with the canopy’s glass fiber reinforced concrete panels are also impacting the project schedule.

Free bus shuttle service will continue to operate at Shady Grove, Rockville and Twinbrook stations throughout the project.

The adjusted timeline also enables Metro to address issues with the canopy panels.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

"Metro is committed to completing the Rockville Canopy Replacement Project with the highest quality materials. It’s more important we get the project done right the first time. We appreciate the community’s patience as we strive to improve the station and make it safer for everyone," Wiedefeld said.