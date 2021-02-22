Severe weather still creating vaccination hurdles in the DC area

Severe weather locally and nationwide is creating hurdles in the effort to vaccinate people against the novel coronavirus.

In the D.C. area, Prince George’s County had to cancel first doses toward the end of last week and into the early part of this week as the weather interrupted Maryland’s supply of the vaccine.

County officials have not announced when vaccinations may resume at the Sports and Learning Complex site in Landover, but they noted that people who had first doses scheduled between Monday and Friday will have them rescheduled as soon as possible.

In nearby Montgomery County, 4,500 doses were delayed.

The Maryland Department of Health says the majority of back orders should be delivered by Monday.

In Virginia, Arlington County has stopped scheduling appointments for shots for next week until it knows when its delayed doses will be delivered.

Nearly 6 million doses of the vaccine were delayed by winter weather across the country this past week, but the Biden administration hopes to make up for the stoppage this week.

