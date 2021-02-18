Maryland, Virginia vaccine shipments disrupted by severe winter weather

Severe winter weather is impacting the supply of COVID-19 vaccine shipments earmarked for Maryland and Virginia, health officials said on Thursday.

Virginia health officials said the disruptions delayed more than 100,000 doses of the vaccine slated for the Commonwealth, prompting organizers to postpone a number of vaccination events.

The Virginia Department of Health says they expect shipments to resume as normal once the weather clears up.

Maryland health officials specified that the disruption has hit its Moderna and Pfizer shipments.

They say very small shipments were processed earlier in the week.

The nation has been struck by a historic winter storm that has hampered supply chains in states largely unaccustomed to such weather.

Locally, the District, Maryland and Virginia were hit primarily with ice and sleet, along with some snow on Thursday.

The conditions heavily impacted travel in particular.

Mass vaccinations sites in Maryland, including M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore and Six Flags in Prince George’s County, were shut down amid Thursday's storm.

