Severe thunderstorm warning issued Friday across DC region

Parts of our region – including D.C., northern VA, and southern Maryland – are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Friday.

The radar is expected to be most active between just before 7-8 p.m.

FOX 5's Matthew Cappucci says the storms begin off to the west during the morning hours near the West Virginia border – but are pushing east.

The storms could intensify later in the morning and could pack a decent punch once they move into the D.C. area.

Multiple rounds of storms are expected to move through, Cappucci says. The first will arrive during the lunchtime hours with strong to locally severe threats in a few spots with gusty to damaging winds possible.

Another late afternoon to evening round of storms impacted areas east of D.C., south of I-66, east of I-95 and into the Eastern Shore. This second round of storms will bring a Marginal Risk for severe weather with hail also being a possibility.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Possible severe weather Friday as storms move through DC region

Temperatures Friday will be in the upper-70s to the low-80s across the D.C. region Friday. Once the weather clears from the area, a dry weekend is expected with some wildfire smoke bringing hazy conditions to the region.

Expect a sunny and breezy Saturday with highs near 85 degrees. A sunny Sunday with highs near 88.