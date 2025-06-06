Severe weather threat, flash flood concerns across DMV

Severe weather is picking up in the D.C. region.

A tornado warning was issued for Frederick and Hampshire counties in Virginia. That warning expired at 5:30 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning was also in effect until 5:45 p.m.

While the warnings have expired, the threat of intense rain remains. FOX 5 meteorologist Mike Thomas says if the cell continues at its current pace, it could have a heavy impact on the central D.C. region.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued for some areas due to the storms, which continue to move southeast.

At this time, there are no reports of damage.

Conditions tonight will remain mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, lows mostly in the 60s.

