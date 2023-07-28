Severe storms ravage DC region, photos capture aftermath

Sweltering temperatures during the day were followed by severe thunderstorms that rolled through the D.C. region Friday evening.

The storms knocked down trees and wires across the area and even shut down Metro train service for some time in Montgomery County.

A family in Rockville escaped a close call after a tree fell on top of their house in the 4400 block of Ives Street. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piriniger said the house suffered moderate damage but no injuries were reported.

FOX 5 spoke to the homeowner who says she wasn't there at the time but her mother lives in the bedroom where the roof caved in.

PEPCO, which provides service in most of Montgomery County and Prince George's County, as well as service in D.C., said 11,011 customers are currently without power.

