Several residents and at least two cats have been displaced after an early morning fire tore through a D.C. apartment on Wednesday.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m. at a three-story building in the 2100 block of 11th Street in northwest Washington.

Officials say the fire spread to an adjacent attached home but only caused minimal damage.

Several residents, cats displaced after DC apartment fire (DC Fire and EMS Department (DCFD) / @dcfireems) Expand

The Red Cross is on the scene assisting the displaced residents. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.