Several Montgomery County businesses shut down over COVID-19 violations

Montgomery County officials say they have closed several businesses for not complying with COVID-19 restrictions.

Inspectors visited more than 1,900 businesses across the county over the holiday weekend and say three were closed down. The Vibes Hookah Lounge in Rockville and the Cabana Hookah Lounge in Silver Spring were both closed because hookah bars are not included in phase two reopening guidance and are to remain closed in Montgomery County.

The Palisades Lounge in Silver Spring was cited and closed for not maintaining appropriate physical distancing of customers and for a liquor violation, officials say.

Officials also report that an inspector will visit the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg on Thursday after complaints about employees not wearing masks.

"We are going to do what we need to do to ensure we stay safe. As part of that, we've opened up more of our businesses," said County Executive Marc Elrich in a statement. "We've had business ambassadors visit businesses to share reopening requirements, provide checklists and to answer questions and help as we can. The overwhelming majority of our businesses are open, following rules intended to keep everyone safe and enthusiastic about being able to serve their customers and clients once again. I will reiterate what I've said before and about which I have been very clear: Businesses will stay open provided they follow the public health guidelines. If they choose to ignore public health guidance, we will shut them down."

"As we receive complaints about businesses such as the Grille at Flower Hill in Gaithersburg for not following requirements for the wearing of face masks and keeping customers physically distanced, we will fully investigate each complaint," said County Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles in a statement. "If we find that a business has been educated and continues to willfully ignore the requirements to safely reopen, we will use our legal authority to prohibit their operations until they comply."

The county says residents who have concerns about a business not following COVID-19 restrictions should email hhsmail@montgomerycountymd.gov or call 311.

