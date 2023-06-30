Several Maryland counties experiencing issues with Verizon customers reaching 911 by phone

Authorities say a few Maryland counties are experiencing issues with Verizon customers reaching 911 services by phone Friday.

Police departments in Montgomery and Charles County both tweeted the alerts saying the problem has been reported to Verizon and that they are working to correct the issue.

In Charles County, Verizon customers in need of 911 services are asked to call 301-609-3499.

In Montgomery County, Verizon customers in need of 911 services are asked to call their district station at the following numbers:

One 240-773-6070

Two 240-773-6700

Three 240-773-6800

Four 240-773-5500

Five 240-773-6200

Six 240-773-5700